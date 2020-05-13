Since gathering by phone, City Council meetings have gotten shorter and fewer discussions are held regarding council business.
That is not to say that business isn’t getting done, it’s just it’s altered format it is less conducive to lengthy debate.
“We have agreed that some items, especially those items which are not time sensitive, will be pushed into the future- until after Governor lifts the Stay Home orders and we can resume regular council meeting,” Mayor Francisco Guerrero said.
“I know several of our councilmen find the remote meetings unsettling. They are used to debating and discussing things face to face,” Guerrero added.
A similar assessment, which is shared by Council member Mike Farmer.
“I don’t like it,” he said of the remote council meetings. “I don’t know if I’m talking over other councilmen. I don’t like talking if I can’t see their reaction,” Farmer remarked.
Deputy Mayor Ron Stremler is also no fan of the Zoom meetings being used as the city’s meeting applications.
Stremler is the first to table some items not requiring immediate council action.
The use of remote meetings has been used in many different forms; however, he prefers to wait until the Stay Home orders are lifted so he can speak face to face to his fellow councilmen.
“I just rather discuss some items in person,” Stremler conveyed.
Teleconferencing has been in used in many forms during the past 20 years, but new technology is making it easier for people to connect long distance. However, there is still a need to make the meetings more visually interesting so those at the meeting don’t feel disconnected, explained Councilman Jim Restucci.
“I’m on a lot of boards, which are using remote meetings and sometimes they don’t go smoothly,” the veteran of more than 20 years of attending ‘go to meeting’ set ups conveyed.
It is a learning process, still “…we are at times reluctant to take on any real action. But we do have to do the necessary things,” Restucci added.
“It is a new way of doing things,” agreed Councilman Dean Broersma, adding he worried about the types of things the council could talk about. “We want to be able to fully discuss items impacting the community,” he observed.
“We also want to make sure the community has an opportunity to engage in items that will impact them, he added.
The Council is meeting by phone or Zoom, and council meeting are streaming online.
Residents are prohibited from attending in person but may submit questions or comments to the council in advance via email, comments@sunnyside-wa.gov.
