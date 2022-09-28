0831 Townhouse Motel_0202.jpg

The City of Sunnyside placed a notice of a revocation hearing on the Town House Motel on the 500 block of Yakima Valley Highway on Monday, August 29.

In a 5-2 decision, the Sunnyside City Council members voted in favor of the cities findings to revoke the business license from Fred and Helen Kim to the Town House Motel.

Councilors Martin Beeler, Vicki Ripley, Mike Farmer along with Deputy Mayor James A. Restucci and Mayor Dean R. Broersma voted in favor of the revocation with councilors Julia Hart and Craig A. Hicks voting against the revocation.

