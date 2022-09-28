In a 5-2 decision, the Sunnyside City Council members voted in favor of the cities findings to revoke the business license from Fred and Helen Kim to the Town House Motel.
Councilors Martin Beeler, Vicki Ripley, Mike Farmer along with Deputy Mayor James A. Restucci and Mayor Dean R. Broersma voted in favor of the revocation with councilors Julia Hart and Craig A. Hicks voting against the revocation.
The notice for the revocation hearing was initially issued on August 29 with the first public hearing taking place on Sept. 12 and a continuation taking place on Sept. 26.
The revocation hearing was due to a report in April of 2019 finding that several units had visible mold on walls, floors and carpets, no running water in bathroom sinks and improper wiring with no follow up inspection or repair extension requested.
Following the first hearing, an inspection was completed on the property on Friday, Sept. 16 by Trevor Martin, Community and Economic Development Director, Fire Chief Ken Anderson, and building inspectors Andy Stamschror and Cory Taylor.
The inspection allowed for city officials to inspect the reported rooms along with rooms that were recently vacated and the motel’s crawl space.
Except for a few areas, officials found that the rooms that were reported about in 2019 seemed completed and in good visual condition.
Though city officials found that rooms recently vacated by long term tenants were in rough shape with a few issues also found in the crawl space.
During the inspection Mr. Kim acknowledged that recently vacated rooms were in rough shape.
City official Martin said that Mr. Kim planned to make the same renovations that were done to previous room to those that were recently vacated.
First to speak during the public comment were those in favor of the business license revocation with most discussing damage done to other business from alleged resident of the motel along with alleged criminal activity that takes place at the motel.
With those against the revocations stating that the removal of this motel will not fix the crime occurring within Sunnyside and to these businesses and could instead lead to more people in the streets. “What kind of community council would make a decision that could affect them in a negative way in this point in their lives without positive proof that taking away their license will make a difference in the city and in vandalism,” Elizabeth Gates said.
Although the business license has been revoked, the Kims will have an opportunity to reapply after repairs have been completed “This is not a closed door on ever conducting business again,” Mayor Broersma said. “You have the opportunity to make all the repairs necessary to your building as well as come up with an action plan for what to do when tenants are breaking the law, how to get them out and take care of that business.”
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
