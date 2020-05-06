SUNNYSIDE — At of its April 27 meeting, City Council approved a proposed 2020 budget amendment –the first of the year– which included the changes to the budget based on recent union negotiations agreements.
There were no questions regarding a proposed Federal Aviation Administration entitlement transfer of $150,000 from Sunnyside to Deer Park Municipal Airport.
The city’s future plans for the airport improvements included the addition of security fencing around the airport parameters.
The council chose not to hold a workshop meeting on Monday, May 4 but will meet again through via Zoom Monday, May 11.
Residents but may submit questions or comments to the council in advance via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.