County eases mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

YAKIMA COUNTY — Governor Inslee recently announced the state would adopt masking guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relating to fully vaccinated people.
The Yakima Health District (YHD) declared they would continue to follow state and federal guidance. According to local health officials, there continues to be confusion regarding masking within the county.
YHD Interim Health Officer, Dr. Larry Jecha has rescinded the local masking order to ensure consistency in messaging and to avoid confusion between local and state guidance.
Individuals who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks or social distance in most settings. The only exceptions include healthcare settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, schools, and public transportation.
It is critical that individuals who have not been fully vaccinated continue following public health recommendations, such as social distancing and wearing masks, the YHD confirmed in a media release on May 24.
If individuals have not received their COVID-19 vaccine, YakimaVaccines.org has a list of locations offering the vaccine.
