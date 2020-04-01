SUNNYSIDE — Effective as of March 26, trash being delivered to the Terrace Heights Landfill, Cheyne Landfill, and the Lower Valley Transfer Station is restricted to essential waste from the general public.
No limitations have been put on commercial haulers at this time, according to a county landfill spokesperson.
Essential waste includes but is not limited to:
- Rotting or about to rot waste;
- Dead animals; and,
- Health/safety related items.
The public is asked to refrain from bringing furniture, appliances, yard or “spring cleaning” waste and to consider holding materials to be disposed of at a later time.
“We understand that disposing of household garbage is necessary to ensure a healthy living environment, but we ask that you limit your trips to the county landfills,” urged the County Solid Waste Division Coordinator, Zonelle Tateishi.
She stated that to maintain social distancing, and to protect landfill staff as well as the public, non-essential customers will be turned away until the stay-at-home order has been lifted.
“You can expect increased wait times as approximately 20 haulers per hour are being processed through each landfill,” she added.
The Lower Valley Transfer Station will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Operational hours are Monday - Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Both the Cheyne Landfill and the Terrance Heights Landfill are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
