Following the announcement of Yakima County’s plan for a public COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at the Yakima County Fairgrounds, Commissioner LaDon Linde of Sunnyside reaffirmed his support for the Board’s role in managing local response with the public and community agency partnerships on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
“We are appreciative of the foresight and leadership shown by our local emergency management and health district staff. It shows again that local leadership can do things best, as they are closest to the situation and know the community and its resources,” Linde said in the media release.
The clinic is expected to be ready to go within the next couple of weeks but will not open until there is an adequate supply of vaccines to support the site, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management officials.
A pre-registration process will be identified once the site becomes operational. The initial goal is to administer 500 vaccinations daily while ensuring an efficient process for people receiving the inoculation.
“We’re still lacking in communication with state level departments as to when we will receive vaccines,” Commissioner Ron Anderson stated.
Information will be available to the public when the site goes live, officials indicated.
The drive-thru site is to supplement the vaccinations that are currently being administered at other partner locations across the county.
Individuals can find additional locations that are currently providing vaccines online: https://www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine.
YHD officials report there are no vaccine events scheduled at this time.
