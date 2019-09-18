YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s office has joined social media world.
This week, Sheriff Robert Udell announced via his first Facebook post that it was time for the department to be a part of the social media to further interact with the Yakima County residents.
The move to social media is in keeping with other regional law enforcement agencies who have made the move in the past year.
In his first message Sheriff Udell proclaimed “We are excited to open this new line of communication with the community we serve.
“Our Facebook page will be the place for immediate information on what the Sheriff’s Office is doing, and another avenue for citizens of our county to reach out to us.
“The content on this page will range from current situations the Sheriff’s Office is dealing with, stories on our interactions with the community, and updates on issues of immediate importance to our county. Important notices on the weather, road conditions and evolving crime situations will be found on our page. Communication with our community is critical to our success, and we have high hopes for this new Facebook page.”
Sheriff Udell encourages residents to like the YSO Facebook page and to share it.
“We are looking forward to making this page a great place to visit,” he wrote.
