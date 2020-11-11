YAKIMA — The local results are in with more than 73.93% of the county’s 127,564 ballots casted returned. While Yakima County voters favored President Donald Trump – who received 52.6 % of the ballots – 45.37 % of the voters supported Vice President Joe Biden.
As of Saturday morning, Nov. 7, the national trend gave Biden 279 Electoral College votes and the biggest popular vote of any presidential candidate in U.S. history at more than 75 million votes.
Trump received 214 Electoral College votes as of Monday.
In addition, the ticket of Biden and Harris sees Kamala Harris as the first African American and Indian American woman to be elected to the office of Vice President in the nation’s history.
In the Congressional Fourth District, race in the Yakima voters chose to return Dan Newhouse to the other Washington for the fourth time, with 61.23% of the votes to securing his lead over Democratic challenger Douglas McKinley’s 38.63 % of Yakima County ballots.
Newhouse in a statement said he was honored to be selected by the “people of Central Washington.” He said his one priority “…must be keeping our communities safe and healthy in the face of the ongoing pandemic as we work to reopen our economy as quickly as possible.”
County voters, however, chose Republican challenger Loren Culp over Governor Jay Inslee, giving Culp 56.1% of the vote and 43.63% to Inslee.
Statewide, Inslee was victorious and will return to Olympia for a third term in January.
Yakima county voted as follows:
Governor:
Jay Inslee 25,021
Loren Culp 32,173
Lt. Governor:
Denny Heck 22,125
Marko Liias 14,739
Secretary of State
Kim Wyman 35,146
Gael Tarleton 20,985
State Treasurer:
Mike Pellicciotti 23,423
Duane A. Davidson 32,487
State Auditor:
Pat McCarthy 25,577
Chris Leyba 30,201
Attorney General:
Bob Ferguson- 25,289
Matt Larkin 30,933
Commissioner of Public Lands
Hilary Franz 24,721
Sue Kuehl Pedersen 31,122
Superintendent of Public Schools
Chris Reykdal 27,410
Maia Espinoza 24,801
Insurance Commission
Mike Kreidler 29,667
Chirayu Avinash Patel 25,188
Legislative District 15 Representative Position 1
Bruce Chandler 15,712
Jack Mcentire 11,414
Legislative District 15 Representative Position 2
Jeremie Dufault 16,065
A.J. Cooper 11,086
Yakima County Commissioner District 1
Amanda McKinney 27,638
Vicki Baker 22,392
Yakima County Commissioner District 2
Ron Anderson 44,802
