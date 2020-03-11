SUNNYSIDE — While there is still a minimum of disruption to area activities related to the spread of the coronavirus in the Yakima Valley, there are reports of postponement of events and community meetings.
Monday, the City Parks and Recreation Mother-Son Lego Dance, originally planned for March 21, was cancelled to protect the public from possible illness, said city officials.
“We are using an ‘abundance of caution’ in relation to large gatherings of people in our community,” announced City Manager Martin Casey.
The event to be held at the community center has been reschedule for May 9, Casey added.
In addition, all city departments are reviewing their infectious disease protocols as a precaution for public and staff safety, Casey commented.
Last week, the Sunnyside Fire Department, as part of its ongoing emergency medical training, held a roundtable focused on coronavirus and cleaning in response to the directives of the Department of Health.
Wanting to avoid risks of exposure to coronavirus, (COVID-19), the state Department of Commerce has cancelled a community meeting that had been scheduled in Toppenish Wednesday, March 11.
“A new date for the community engagement meeting in the near future,” said City Manager Lance Hoyt.
Mabton School District, last week announced via social media that a travel ban was in place restricting all school travel outside Yakima and Benton Counties until further notice.
In related coronavirus news, a Richland man Jason Redd and his family with ties to Sunnyside, were restricted to their room aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship off the California coast.
There is no word as to when Redd, a staff member at Weaver Medical Clinic in Sunnyside, and his family will be allowed to come home.
Meanwhile the Yakima Health District (YHD) was notified of a cluster of individuals in close contact with a presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Kittitas County. As yet, the YHD has no reports of infected individuals, according to Lillian Bravo, YHD spokesperson.
However, The Yakima Health District is treating presumptive positives as confirmed for the purpose of COVID-19 contact investigations.
A presumptive positive case is a commercial lab confirmed COVID-19 case that is pending verification from the Washington State Department of Health Laboratory.
In the United States, as of Monday, medical officials are treating the 607 confirmed coronavirus cases of which 166 are from Washington State. The State Department of Health has reported 22 deaths, of which 16 were reported in King County.
