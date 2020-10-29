STUDENT SAFETY FIRST

STUDENT SAFETY FIRST — The picture of Mr. De Groot’s sixth grade class was from the Sunnyside Sun’s Sept. 2 issue. Following the near lockdown and the confirmed COVID-19 cases, Sunnyside Christian School was fast acting in ensuring student and staff safety. Superintendent Brad Van Beek commented, “We do have safety protocols in place and the school takes this…very seriously. We will continue to put the safety of our students and staff first.”

 Patrick Shelby

SUNNYSIDE — Both Sunnyside Christian Elementary and High School were closed on Monday, Oct. 26, as a result of confirmed COVID-19 cases with close contact incidents and the elementary will be closed for remainder of the week.

While the cases were confined to the elementary school, Superintendent Brad Van Beek stated, “The Yakima Health District did not require us to close, however, we decided to on our own.”

He added since the high school was not affected, they will continue to have class this week and the Sunnyside Christian School will make a decision for the potential return next week by the end of the current week.

Van Beek affirmed, “Those individuals who tested positive are being quarantined for 10 days, those who had close contact will be quarantined for 14 days.”

As of 4 p.m., Oct. 29, request for information from Sunnyside Christian administration whether the individuals who contracted COVID-19 were students or staff was not provided.

