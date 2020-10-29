SUNNYSIDE — Both Sunnyside Christian Elementary and High School were closed on Monday, Oct. 26, as a result of confirmed COVID-19 cases with close contact incidents and the elementary will be closed for remainder of the week.
While the cases were confined to the elementary school, Superintendent Brad Van Beek stated, “The Yakima Health District did not require us to close, however, we decided to on our own.”
He added since the high school was not affected, they will continue to have class this week and the Sunnyside Christian School will make a decision for the potential return next week by the end of the current week.
Van Beek affirmed, “Those individuals who tested positive are being quarantined for 10 days, those who had close contact will be quarantined for 14 days.”
As of 4 p.m., Oct. 29, request for information from Sunnyside Christian administration whether the individuals who contracted COVID-19 were students or staff was not provided.
