YAKIMA COUNTY — Medical Teams International will be holding two community-based testing events on Friday, September 25 for residents in Sunnyside and Yakima. Testing is free and no appointment is required.
Friday’s testing is scheduled at two locations. Sunnyside Community Center, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 1521 S. 1st St.
West Valley Church, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima.
People attending the screening may also pick up an at-home test kit for household members or other close contacts that are unable to get tested at the testing sites.
Individuals using a home test kit must collect their own nasal sample and mail it to the laboratory within the same day.
Home test kit users are required to have access to the internet and a valid email address. Test results will be sent via email only.
Health officials recommend testing for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or is concerned about a potential exposure to the virus.
Anyone who gets tested should self-isolate until they receive their results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.