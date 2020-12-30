SUNNYSIDE — Despite winter’s recent arrival and a Christmas Day snowfall, there was a consistent flow of vehicles waiting in two lines at the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site as motorists took a detour on their holiday errands to receive the self-swab anterior nasal test shortly after 1 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 28.
Columbia Safety, LLC Registration Technicians Brittney Smith and Tina Chavez were bundled up in their cold weather gear while they navigated in between the cars from both the driver and passenger side doors obtaining individual data prior the less invasive specimen collection.
“It’s running really smooth and we’re happy with the process,” Comprehensive Healthcare Sunnyside COVID-19 Test Site Commander Rick George said. The facility completed 244 tests, its largest one-day total since opening on Dec. 6.
The University of Washington Department of Laboratory Medicine is the lab where the tests are processed. A courier picks up twice per day to ensure all the tests arrive at the Seattle lab on the same day, he added.
“We’re looking at about a two day turnaround time right now, which is pretty good. So, that’s a real positive,” George reported.
The Sunnyside South Hill Park location at 1521 S. First St. is equipped to perform a maximum capacity of 300 tests daily.
The community testing site is open Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except on Tuesdays, when the site opens 12 to 6 p.m. Testing will be available on Thursday, Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pre-registration is recommended for faster testing. Register online at http://www.wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting/ or call 211.
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released the latest statewide situation report on COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 24. The report showed substantial decreases in transmission that are still not enough to return to the lower levels of disease activity seen earlier in the fall, according to officials.
They warn the state remains in a “highly precarious situation.” The estimated proportion of the population with active COVID-19 infections is around the same as mid-November, and hospitalizations are higher.
“If we don’t maintain the behaviors that have lowered transmission over the past month, we could see exponential growth again – this time starting from a much higher baseline,” the report said.
Based on the timing of this trend, the plateaus may be due in part to the current restrictions on gatherings and certain businesses, the report indicated. Yakima County shows some flattening, but case counts still remain higher than just prior to Thanksgiving. Hospitalizations in eastern Washington have remained level.
“Because of the high levels of disease activity Washington state has seen this fall, we are looking for more than just a flat trend. We need to see a significant decrease in cases and hospitalizations, and the only way to get there is to intensify our current efforts to control the spread of the virus,” DOH Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said. “It is encouraging to see that those efforts have helped the state avoid a post-Thanksgiving spike. If we want to maintain this progress going into the new year, we must take every precaution possible including limiting in person celebrations to our immediate households.”
