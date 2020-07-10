TOPPENISH — The Office of Emergency Management has announced beginning immediately, COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who has symptoms, no matter how mild.
In addition, all asymptomatic (not experiencing symptoms) people with high risk of exposure including all household and other close contacts of cases, and persons exposed in outbreak settings will be tested.
Saturday July 11 testing will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave.
In addition, Eisenhower High School, Yakima replaces Highland High School Cowiche for COVID-19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Next week, July 13-18, testing will be available at the State Fair Park in Yakima and at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, in Toppenish.
Call 2-1-1 to register.
