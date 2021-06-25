The Sunnyside Community Center Testing Site, 1521 South 1st Street, will have adjusted hours due to the heat wave impacting the Yakima Valley.
The testing site adjusted hours are June 27 through July 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Individuals are encouraged to visit yakimavaccines.org and the Yakima County COVID-19 Testing Sites webpage for additional information on updated hours.
