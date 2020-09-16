YAKIMA COUNTY – The Yakima Health District canceled their distribution of at-home, mail-in COVID-19 test kits for county residents on Tuesday, Sept. 15 due to hazardous levels of wildfire smoke.
YHD encouraged residents to take precautions from the smoke – especially infants, children, and adults over 65 – such as staying inside with windows and doors closed, setting air conditioners to circulate, using an air cleaner with a HEPA filter, and to not use candles, incense, fireplaces, or gas stoves.
