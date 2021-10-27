PROSSER — A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic will take place Saturday, November 6 at Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Individuals 18 years of age and older and meeting the criteria per the current CDC guidelines are encouraged to visit prosserhealth.org to schedule their vaccination appointment.
