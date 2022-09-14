OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday, September 8 that the state of emergency which started due to COVID-19 will end on Monday, October 31.
“Ending this order does not mean we take it less seriously or will lose focus on how this virus has changed the way we live. We will continue our commitments to the public’s well-being, but simply through different tools that are now more appropriate for the era we’ve entered,” Inslee stated
Governor Inslee implemented 85 COVID-19 emergency orders 62 of which have already ended with 13 planned to end on Oct. 27 with the remaining 10 to be lifted on Oct. 31.
“We must move forward from a pandemic response to adapting our behaviors to coexist with the COVID-19 virus,” stated Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH.
Though the state of emergency is set to end in October the Statewide Face covering mandate will stay in place for health care facilities, Long-term care facilities and correctional facilities under certain circumstance. The governor is also looking at options to ensure there are protections for workers who choose to wear a mask in their workplace.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.