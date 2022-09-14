OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday, September 8 that the state of emergency which started due to COVID-19 will end on Monday, October 31.

“Ending this order does not mean we take it less seriously or will lose focus on how this virus has changed the way we live. We will continue our commitments to the public’s well-being, but simply through different tools that are now more appropriate for the era we’ve entered,” Inslee stated

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

