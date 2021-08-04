YAKIMA COUNTY — In Yakima County, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As of July 27, Yakima County had a case rate of 229 per 100,000, which has doubled in the last two weeks. Additionally, 23 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Of these new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Yakima County, more than 96% are from people who are not vaccinated. The Yakima Health District acknowledges the need for and importance of continuing to have community-based testing and vaccine distribution. The COVID-19 vaccines are effective and can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death.
“COVID-19 is still present in our community and there is a need for continued community-based testing and vaccine distribution. Our goal is to continue to make the vaccine as accessible and low barrier as possible, which we will continue to achieve through our mobile vaccine units. Get vaccinated,” said Nathan Johnson, Local Emergency Response Coordinator at the Yakima Health District.
Previously it was stated that both the Yakima and Sunnyside community-based testing sites would be closing after July 31, 2021. However, due to the recent rise in COVID-19 activity, the community-based testing site at the Yakima State Fair Park will continue to offer testing to the community. The Yakima Health District received additional funding from the University of Washington to pay for the testing site. Its hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Monday, August 9.
The Sunnyside community-based testing site will remain closed.
Individuals can call 2-1-1 for additional testing sites in their area.
