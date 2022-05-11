Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth highlight of family night

GRANDVIEW — The Grandview School District held a family night event that featured food, free books, activities, free resources for families, and a main event of music showcased by Paul “Cowboy Buck” and Elizabeth Stierle at Harriet-Thompson Elementary on Thursday, May 5.
The event was organized by Principal Administrator Intern, Linda Rodriguez, and current Principal Julie Wysong.
The event had more than 450 people present. Festivities started at 5:30 with resources available for students and families.
One table labeled “Save the Children” attended the event. The table was occupied by Early Childhood Community Engagement Coordinators who work with the Grandview School District to provide services to families in need. They provided support for families with hand soap, take-home COVID tests, and migrant services information.
For students, each grade, K-5, had its own section, with literacy toolkits at every table that included writing materials, resources, literacy support, and a stamp card.
The stamp card related to the activities tables for children to part take in and get a stamp for participating at any of the five activity tables: grade level table, STEM, art, healthy choices, and literacy.
The stamp card was then able to be used as a ticket for a raffle at the end of the event with prizes for children and their families.
“Our main goal was to provide an unforgettable event for our families to come together, with their students, and have a great time celebrating their student’s great achievements in Literacy; through the love of music,” said Rodriguez, as they host Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth for their farewell tour.
The musical duo sang songs for a gym filled with students and their parents.
Rodriguez says she wanted to say give a final farewell from Harriet Thompson and the community to the musical group as they say goodbye to their performance days.
