SUNNYSIDE — The 2020 Primary Voter’s guide is only available online at the Secretary of State’s election website, but it is worth a look at the large field of candidates seeking congressional, state, judicial, local commission races, in addition to local taxing issues.
A brief perusal finds that there are 36 candidates seeking the governor’s position, now held by Jay Inslee, a former U.S. Congressman and Selah attorney. He is seeking his third term as governor.
Among the crowd of candidates is a man with a last name familiar to lower valley voters – Lynnwood man Cregan Newhouse, a Sunnyside native having grown up in the lower valley.
Declaring himself as an Independent, he threw his name into the ring seeking to replace Governor Inslee in May.
The 1986 Sunnyside High School graduate was raised on a hop farm operated by his father Wayne Newhouse and local businesswoman Lynne Newhouse.
“My father now retired lives in Bainbridge Island and my mother who operated The Flying Dutchman Travel Agency with my aunt Donna White, is retired to Anchorage, Alaska,” he acknowledged, adding a lot of his cousins still live in the Sunnyside area.
The former Acting Manager for the City of Seattle’s Consumer Protection Division, Newhouse advocates for a structurally balanced budget and said the state’s rainy-day fund should have been at $10 billion when the COVID-19 crisis struck.
“Unprecedented revenue growth over the past eight years should have mandated a significant contingency fund, instead of virtually stagnant.
“We should engage all stakeholders to achieve the perfect balance of health and economic policy,” he urged.
Newhouse said there are no ‘Donate Now’ buttons on his website, and he will not be accepting contributions.
Saying election integrity is crucial, he believes most Washingtonians are fed up with corporate money defining politics.
“In an era where the least capable candidate with the least transparent finances can be elected with enough money, we need to demonstrate the most capable candidate with the most transparent finances can win,” Newhouse concluded.
Other gubernatorial candidates with local ties include anti-tax proponent Tim Eyman, a Republican, born in Yakima, Republican Dr. Raul Garcia and Green Party candidate Liz Hallock both live and work in Yakima, and are also running for governor.
Incumbent 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside) is seeking re-election as is incumbent State Representative Bruce Chandler (R-Zillah).
The Yakima County-wide voter’s guide is also only available online at the county elections website. Mail-in ballots began appearing in mailboxes July 17.
The Primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4 which will narrow the field of candidates to the two top vote-getter individuals.
All ballots must be marked by 8 p.m., Aug. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.