Cus Arteaga announces retirement after 50 years

GRANDVIEW — City Administrator & Public Works Director Cus Arteaga announced his retirement at a recent City Council meeting after working for the City of Grandview for 50 years.
“Mr. Arteaga will be profoundly missed in the city,” Mayor Gloria Mendoza said. “It will be difficult to find someone to fill his big shoes with his years of experience, knowledge, and the many strong partnerships he has developed with local, county, and state organizations.”
Arteaga began work in the City of Grandview as a maintenance employee soon after graduating from high school in 1973 and moved up the ranks to Public Works Director. In 2009 he was promoted to City Administrator. According to the City of Grandview, he continues to be responsible for both positions.
“It has been an honor to serve my home, the City of Grandview, for 50 years. I struggle with the idea of retiring, but the city is in a good place financially, economically, and with experienced department leaders,” Arteaga said. “After many great years, it is time to pass the torch to a new City Administrator.”
Arteaga navigated the city through the Covid pandemic and under his leadership, “all critical systems and services continued operating smoothly,” according to the City of Grandview. Arteaga also helped many local small businesses and organizations recover from the pandemic by providing financial grants.
“Cus has served the city with the highest distinction and dedication in managing the city and improving services for all our residents,” said Mayor Mendoza, “He leaves behind an unmatched legacy in the city.”
Arteaga’s official retirement date is set for December 15, 2023; however, the city plans to begin the search for a new full-time City Administrator and a full-time Public Works Director immediately to allow time for mentoring and training.
Candidates are encouraged to read a full job description and apply online at prothman.com by June 11 for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.