SUNNYSIDE — A large group of cyclists decked out in all the safety gear, including fluorescent yellow and bright blue were seen in town taking a rest late last Friday morning.
The group of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers are part of The Ability Experience, trekking across country from Seattle to Washington, D.C. in an effort to promote awareness and raise money for their philanthropic organization.
The organization helps people with disabilities, said Hyun Choi.
Most of the members are current college students, but there are alumni traveling among them, he said.
“This is the Journey of Hope,” Choi said, explaining there are several stops along the journey that will involve visits with philanthropic groups and participation in “friendship visits.”
“Those visits involve dinner, dance parties, puppet shows and educating children on the abilities of all people,” Choi said.
“Our motto is: No matter how difficult the ride may be, the difficulties don’t compare to the daily hardship of those with disabilities,” he said.
The members of the group, Choi said, “… feel grateful and blessed to have the youth and health to be able to do something greater than ourselves.”
The bicycle trip is expected to span about 4,300 miles, ending in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 10.
As for Friday’s stop, it was a lunch break. The group planned to stay that night in Richland.
For more information or to donate, visit abilityexperience.org.
