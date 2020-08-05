SUNNYSIDE — During his senior year at Mead High School in Spokane as a teacher’s assistant for the varsity football coach, Dave Martinez recalled how he enjoyed instructing the second period Physical Education class of sophomores over the fall sport season – realizing that was the moment he wanted to pursue a career which involved working with youth and sports.
And now those field of dreams have once again come into play as Martinez was recently appointed Sunnyside High School’s newest Athletic Director.
“Timing is everything and this was the right time to do this,” the 19-year, all-around SHS campus coach, teacher and administrator cheerfully stated. “I’m excited about the new challenge and excited about the new position.”
Martinez said his close working relationship with former AD Scott Paine, who accepted a position with the Chelan School District, has made the move from the Counseling Center and Science Department to the Athletic Office a seamless transition.
The AD will continue to maintain his role as Student Life administrator and will be carrying out his responsibilities with one shared goal in mind — to connect students beyond the classroom with an inspired and lasting bond for maintaining a positive Grizzly culture.
“We always look for another way for kids to connect to the school. Some do it through our robotics clubs or science fair. We’ve got like 36 different clubs and then our athletics,” Martinez enthusiastically acknowledged. “It just helps the entire culture of our building… and to be proud of my school. We’re always trying to help students say, ‘my school does this.’”
His role with teens and sports proceeded to evolve as a student teacher and baseball coach at Freeman High School north of Rockford. In the summers, Martinez worked with at risk-youth and gained a profound appreciation for the ability to make a difference in their lives, he conveyed.
Rather than take an instructor job when he finished his student teaching program, Martinez went to work for Kootenai County, Idaho at the juvenile detention center as a counselor for nine months. Thereafter, he became a juvenile probation counselor and head baseball coach in Sandpoint.
After meeting his future wife, Elizabeth, a Sunnyside native while at college in Spokane, the couple decided to return to the lower valley in the June of 1996. Since then, two of their three kids have graduated from the high school and now the youngest is an incoming junior.
The Yakima County Juvenile Probation Counselor began his affiliation with the SHS campus as a volunteer baseball coach in the spring of 1997 and football assistant in the fall. Two years later, he was named the Grizzlies head baseball coach.
By the fall of 2001, Martinez accepted a teaching position at the high school and once again, the timing was right on cue as he embarked upon on a Grizzly career path which has led him to being an administrator for the past 13 years.
When Sunnyside campuses were closed in March due to safeguarding students and the community from contracting and spreading COVID-19, Martinez said the SHS team were determined in keeping Class of 2020 students and Grizzly Nation engaged. They sought out creative and virtual ways to keep an online sense of normalcy for structured activities.
“The District office has been working so hard to stay out in front of everything,” Martinez reported while school and health officials have learned more about the disease along the way. “They’ve done such a great job of trying to make sure we’re prepared for whatever happens.”
In the meantime, phase one construction at the high school continues to proceed with the new two-story classroom building and fine arts addition making notable progress, along with phase two plans for the athletic building moving forward — reinforcing the support for a strong student culture and grounded connection to the campus environment.
“At some point we’re going to get back. Our kids really see it as a gift, too. They take care of our school and to be able to get these new facilities coming in, it’s the right time. We need to find wins. And this will definitely be a huge win.”
During his almost two decades of academic service to campus students, the spirited educator remains a colorful beacon for daily learning activities. Martinez wears a tattoo of the school’s Sunnyside logo underneath with “We Are SHS” script on the right side of his calf with an expressive community purposefulness. “I can’t imagine being anywhere else,” he confidently expressed.
