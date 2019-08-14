SUNNYSIDE— Local dance students will celebrate Wednesday, Aug. 21 as the Day of Dance at the Sunnyside Dance Company, 1420 E. Edison Ave.
Dance demonstrations and free lessons will be held at the studio and out front from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The public is invited to participate.
