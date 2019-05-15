GRANDVIEW — Community Day of Service organizers are seeking volunteers for the Saturday, May 18, project day.
Volunteers are asked to arrive at the city’s Community Center, 812 Wallace Way, at 7:30 a.m. with tools and ready to work.
Lunch will be provided by the Rotary Club.
Those willing to be volunteers may contact Gary Christensen at 509-830-3704.
