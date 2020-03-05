SUNNYSIDE — Daylight saving time will officially begin at 2:00 am on Sunday, March 8th. Clocks are set ahead one hour, and many people set their clocks to “spring forward” before they go to bed the night before, in this case Saturday, March 7th.
When you change your clocks, the Yakima Fire Department and the National Safety Council suggest also taking the opportunity to conduct safety checks around your home.
That includes:
- Checking your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are in working condition.
- Reviewing your family emergency plan.
- Taking unwanted or expired medicines to a prescription drop box. Medication drop-box locations in Yakima include the Yakima Police Department, 200 S. 3rd St.; and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, 12 S. 8th St.
- Updating your first aid kit.
Daylight saving time is scheduled to end on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 when clocks will “fall back” one hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.