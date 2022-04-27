Decades old fuel leak clean-up continues

A cleanup site has been set up by the Department of Ecology at the intersection of South Seventh Street and East Edison Avenue after groundwater and soil have been contaminated.
The contamination leak originated in 1989 when plans for the cleanup began.
The leak can be attributed to an old fueling station known as Johnny’s Texaco that shut down in 2012.
Monitoring wells have been set up around the site in order to oversee the amount of contamination in the ground.
The reason it has been leaking is because of the deterioration of old steel gasoline tanks corroding according to Shane Fisher, Public Works Director for the City of Sunnyside.
This is an ongoing problem throughout the United States according to Fisher, considering steel gasoline tanks were widely used in the past.
In order to combat the problem, new double-walled steel tanks have been put up since the 1980s according to Fisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.