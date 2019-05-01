SUNNYSIDE — For several months, residents have been spreading the word there would soon be a Denny’s restaurant in town.
Those rumors have been put to rest as confirmation in the form of a building permit application from the City of Sunnyside was submitted near the middle of March.
The architect, Jason Smith of Boise, and project manager, Brian Garrett, submitted the application for the $1.1 million project behind the Outpost at 9220 Covey Lane.
Feast Properties purchased the property last September, according to Yakima County land records.
The restaurant is planned with a 4,331 square foot building, and the owner is Ben Eramaya from California.
The Sunnyside Sun reached out for comments from owner representative, Chad Hamilton, who has worked on similar projects said the hope is to begin construction this summer.
The project is awaiting city approval for permits before construction can begin, he said.
“It looks positive so far,” Hamilton said, noting construction will take about 120 days once it begins.
