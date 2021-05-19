OLYMPIA — On Thursday, April 13, the Washington State Department of Health released updated K-12 guidance for the 2021 summer school session and 2021-2022 school year. Under the new recommendations, schools must plan to provide full time in-person education for all interested students with some mitigation efforts.
All students, school personnel, volunteers, and visitors must wear at least a cloth face covering when indoors and outdoors where a minimum of six feet distancing cannot be maintained.
Schools must have basic ventilation, cleaning and infection control plans updated to reflect what is currently known about COVID-19.
Schools must have an infection response plan in place that includes communication with staff, families, their school district, and local health jurisdiction.
Schools should prepare to provide instruction for students who are excluded from school due to illness or quarantine.
