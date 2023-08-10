Attorney General files civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms

Members and supporters of the United Farm Workers organization march to Ostrom Mushroom Farms on Wednesday, June 22.

 Ileana Martinez

The United States Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division found Ostrom Mushroom Farms LLC failed to pay its workers the required wage rate, nor did they provide cooking facilities or three meals per day, which are all violations of the H-2A temporary agricultural program, according to a press release from the DOL on Thursday, August 10.

