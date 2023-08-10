Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dog Days of Summer 🐾
Our Dog Days of Summer subscription offer is here to keep you up-to-date with our community. For just $25, you'll enjoy a full year of both print delivery and unlimited digital access, ensuring you're always in the loop about the latest happenings in our vibrant community. But remember, this deal expires on Friday, September 15, 2023.
Current print subscribers receive full access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
The United States Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division found Ostrom Mushroom Farms LLC failed to pay its workers the required wage rate, nor did they provide cooking facilities or three meals per day, which are all violations of the H-2A temporary agricultural program, according to a press release from the DOL on Thursday, August 10.
The press release goes on to say that workers discovered the housing listed in the job order was not available, and that Ostrom Farms placed the workers in a hotel temporarily. Investigators confirmed that, during their hotel stay, workers had no access to cooking facilities and the employer failed to provide meals, so the workers were forced to incur expenses to obtain meals daily.
The division assessed $70,348 in civil money penalties on a per-worker basis due to the violations’ seriousness.
The investigators also found that Ostrom Farms failed to obtain a pre-occupancy inspection of housing, did not keep accurate records and presented pay stubs without all necessary information, resulting in $1,227 in penalties. Investigators also learned one worker paid a recruiter nearly $10,000 for their visa, resulting in the assessment of $3,067 in civil money penalties for unlawful cost-shifting and for failing to forbid cost-shifting in the labor contract.
“Employers participating in the H-2A guest worker program must make sure that they provide housing as required, that housing is sanitary, that vehicles used to transport workers are safe and that workers are paid correctly for all hours they work,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Thomas Silva in Seattle. “Our nation depends on agricultural industry workers to feed our families, and we are committed to making certain industry employers fulfill their legal responsibilities.”
According to the release, back wages recovered include $59,850 in unpaid wages for 62 employees, and $74,642 in civil money penalties.
Submit your news
We're always interested in hearing about what's happening in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Background
Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside was on the receiving end of a civil rights lawsuit issued by Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 which asserted that Ostrom Farms discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship and immigration status, in violation of the Washington Law Against Discrimination.
Over the last year, farmworkers have rallied in favor of unionization in partnership with the United Farm Workers organization. “This is a rally by the workers and their supporters in the community to basically demonstrate that despite the fact the mushroom company formally known as Ostrom has now been sold, the issues continue to exist,” Antonio De Loera-Brust, UFW Media Representative said.
In February 2023, Ostrom Farms sold their Sunnyside facility to Windmill Farms, headquartered in Ashburn, Ontario, and owned by Canadian investment firm Instar Asset Management.
On May 17, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the mushroom farm would pay $3.4 million to resolve a lawsuit asserting unfair, deceptive and discriminatory actions against female farmworkers and Washington-based workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.