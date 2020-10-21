OLYMPIA — Washington State Department of Health (DOH) officials announced on Thursday, Oct.8, they are encouraged by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent information on the process for review and licensure of an expected COVID-19 vaccine and are moving forward with a preparedness plan to distribute the initial and limited supply.
“This aligns with our commitment as a state to ensure the vaccines have adequate clinical data and independent review before they are licensed. DOH is committed to science and the need to critically evaluate these new vaccines for their safety and efficacy in an unbiased way before their use. We will be watching the FDA approval process closely to make sure it is thorough and transparent,” said in the DOH news release.
The National Academy of Medicine released the “Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine” consensus study report, which includes recommendations for ensuring equity in distribution, administration, and access to the vaccine; for effective community engagement, risk communication, and strategies to promote vaccine acceptance; and for equitable global allocation on Friday, Oct. 2.
The DOH said they will use this report to advise in their planning of how to prioritize vaccine supplies. The state aims to open electronic provider enrollment in November and are drafting information to share with healthcare providers about the federal requirements to help providers be ready when enrollment opens.
They also continue to work on the state vaccine plan with plans to turn it in to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by the Friday, Oct. 16 due date.
