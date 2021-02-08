Deputy Mayor Ron Stremler has resigned from the Sunnyside City Council today, Feb. 8, according to Mayor Francisco Guerrero in a media release statement.
The Mayor described Stremler’s passion for public service as “making things better for all of us.”
“Whether it was finding a solution to a problem that a citizen brought to him or something the council needed to address with some of the city departments to try and make things easier and better for businesses and our citizens,” Guerrero said in an interview on Monday.
Stremler served on the council from Feb. 27, 2017 to Feb. 4, 2021.
“I’m working on a resolution commemorating Deputy Mayor Stremler’s service,” City Manager Martin Casey acknowledged on Feb.4.
The council will officially receive Stremler’s resignation during tonight’s 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting.
The process to appointment a new council member will be discussed, Guerrero reported.
