Deputy Mayor Ron Stremler has resigned from the Sunnyside City Council today, Feb. 8, according to Mayor Francisco Guerrero in a media release statement.
The Mayor described Stremler’s passion for public service as “making things better for all of us.”
“Whether it was finding a solution to a problem that a citizen brought to him or something the council needed to address with some of the city departments to try and make things easier and better for businesses and our citizens,” Guerrero said in an interview on Monday.
Stremler served on the council from Feb. 27, 2017 to Feb. 4, 2021.
“I’m working on a resolution commemorating Deputy Mayor Stremler’s service,” City Manager Martin Casey acknowledged on Feb.4.
The council officially received the two-term councilman’s resignation at Monday night’s 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting.
The next 45 days will provide residents living in District 3 time to apply for the council member position left vacant by Deputy Mayor Ron Stremler, who tendered his letter of resignation on Monday, Feb.1. He cited his desire to move out of the area in the letter.
The candidate must reside within District 3, covering the eastside of Sunnyside, bordered on the west by S. 9th St. to Yakima Valley Highway on the north and E. Lincoln Avenue on the south.
The council has 90 days to appoint a replacement, City Manager Martin Casey said.
Application packets for the council vacancy are available at City Hall, 818 E. Edison Ave. or online at: http://www.sunnyside-wa.gov/. The council will also include a notice about the opening in the next city utilities bill to be mailed Feb.26.
Complete applications must be received by 4 p.m., Friday, March 19.
Mayor Guerrero accepted Stremler’s resignation and praised the long time Sunnyside businessman for his four years of service to the council. He was appointed deputy mayor in 2020.
“He had recently told fellow council members his health was also a consideration in his decision to resign,” Guerrero reported.
The new appointee will fill out Stremler’s unexpired term which ends in December 2021.
In related business, Dean Broersma was selected as deputy mayor.
