SUNNYSIDE — After years of “yo-yo” dieting, DeWight Pritchard feels like he has finally found a dieting support program that works for him.
The 65-year-old man joined TOPS (Take Pounds Off Sensibly) six months ago and has already reached one of his first goals - the loss of 39.8 pounds. “I was up around 322-pounds, so that first, steady loss had been a real win and my health is improving too,” he explained. “Even my knees are thanking me. They don’t work any better,” he smiled, “but they don’t hurt as much.”
He joined the local TOPS chapter which formed in September 2019 along with his friend Bruce Keyser.
The men have remained vigilant to the buddy system that goes with being a member of the group. Pritchard had found a place for himself where the camaraderie and accountability have kept him on track.
“My weight loss has been steady,” he said, although reluctant to admit what his final goal might be.
“I do set my monthly goals at 10-pound increments, so I don’t get overwhelmed,” he noted. “I can reset after every 10-pounds or so.”
“I, of course, want to be healthier,” he agreed, “but losing weight does something to your brain, and once you start losing, people look at you differently,” he explained. “It makes you feel and act differently, too.”
That’s why the support group is important. They help each other when things get rough.
“I took care of my late wife until the end and now I feel like I need to do this for me, I’m going to do this for me” the widower stressed.
Pritchard and fellow TOPs members Charlene Bingham Keyser and Betty Franzoni recently met their monthly goals, which was cause for celebration.
TOPS has been around since 1948, started by a woman in Milwaukee, Wisc. who wanted to combine healthy eating with group therapy, explained Charlene Arriaga, local chapter president.
“Member set their own goal and each of us work to encourage one another meet those goals and stay on track,” she declared.
Chapter 1576 meets each Thursday at the Sunnyside Senior Citizens Center, 1400 Federal Way, with weigh-ins at 12:30 p.m. and a meeting at 1 p.m.
