Dianne Bigelow, Artz-Fox Elementary School second grade teacher, is retiring after 44 years of hands-on classroom instruction from the very same school she grew up in while discovering her inspiration to follow a similar career path like her first-grade mentor, Ruth Davies.
“It seemed like about first grade I was getting the itch and I don’t really know why,” Bigelow recalled. Its been way too long ago since first grade but Mrs. Davies motivated her to start thinking about it, she fondly laughed.
After graduating from Mabton High School in 1972, she attended Eastern Washington University in Cheney and received her Bachelor of Art degree in Education with a major in Elementary English and minor in Reading in June 1976.
Bigelow began her teaching career in Mabton as a junior high substitute teacher in the fall of 1976. Later in the spring, she taught 45 K-2 students as part of the Migrant Influx program. During her first few years of teaching, she continued her education through Central Washington University and gained an additional 90 credits.
“When I was growing up, there was a big community feel because I was a First Princess of Mabton at one point,” she acknowledged. The experience of being involved in town activities at an early age prompted her to become connected with people and families in the community, she said.
Her full-time teaching career at the elementary school began in September of 1977 where Bigelow has taught second grade classes until her upcoming retirement on Wednesday, June 30.
“The people I work with are like a big family. The parents, the kids: they’re great!”
During the pandemic and last 15 months, she has become more technically savvy but admitted teaching the combination class of first and second grade students online for the past five weeks has been challenging.
“I’m one of those teachers who is hands-on, and I do a lot of games with my kids even online,” Bigelow explained. “I like to bring reality into the lessons like when we’re learning about magnets. I buy magnets and we work with magnets so we can experience what the story is talking about. It’s real hard to do online and you can’t do half the things I would normally do if I was in person.”
Over the past four decades, she has taught her past students’ children and even some of their grandchildren.
“Right now, I’m teaching a boy named Ivan and I had both of his parents in second grade and now they’re married, it’s been fun and interesting,” Bigelow described.
On Monday, June 14, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Mabton teachers who are retiring in 2021 will be honored by a drive through program and everyone is welcome to participate at Artz-Fox Elementary School, 805 Washington St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.