The Corner of East Edison Avenue and South eighth street will soon see the addition of the Sunnyside Fire Departments digital message board which was approved for purchase during the City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.

The message board will not cost the city any funding with funding from a previous agreement between the fire department and Greater Health now covering the price.

