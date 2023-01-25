The Corner of East Edison Avenue and South eighth street will soon see the addition of the Sunnyside Fire Departments digital message board which was approved for purchase during the City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.
The message board will not cost the city any funding with funding from a previous agreement between the fire department and Greater Health now covering the price.
The sign will use $24,000 from the $30,000 left over funds that the fire department had from that agreement.
This sign will help in delivering information to the public through a different format. The city of Sunnyside is also looking into adding this type of informational sign to different locations throughout Sunnyside like the community center and police department.
“I think these signs the ones that we can control the content on are a good deal for our community, it will really modernize our look,” said council member Julia Hart.
This city council also approved Health Commons Project Grant and Agreement during this council meeting. This agreement will increase access to free COVID-19 testing supplies to members of the community.
“There is a lot of focus from the state to try to better serve underserved communities to make sure that people are getting the resources and access that they need,” said Fire Chief Ken Anderson.
The fire department will only be delivering COVID-19 test and will not be involved in the testing itself, this program will provide $37,400 in funding to purchase tablets and build an informational website for the community.
City Council holds meetings every second and fourth Monday of the month at the Law & Justice Center located on Homer Street.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
