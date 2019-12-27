SUNNYSIDE — Thinking of ringing in the New Year and driving drunk – think again.
Driving while impaired by any substance — legal or illegal — puts the driver and others in harm’s way.
Washington State Patrol, in cooperation with local law enforcement agencies, like the Sunnyside Police Department, are on the lookout for impaired drivers the New Year.
The extra patrols will include specially trained troopers to help identify and detect drug impaired drivers.
