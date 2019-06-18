SUNNYSIDE — With school out, “… it’s time to think summer camp,” announced Kyle McPherson, a man who has made going to camp a lifelong vocation.
Today’s camping is not like its portrayed in the movies, he pointed out.
“It’s a more structured learning environment with science and art activities, from morning until lights out,” explained McPherson, who is the YMCA Camp Dudley executive director.
“I believe too much free time leads to poor decisions,” he explained.
“We are about creating a great outdoors experience, while helping campers to become self-reliant,” the camp leader told the Sunnyside Noon Rotary earlier this month.
The Camp Dudley program offers all types of experiences, including a backpack program where campers go on four-day hiking trips to Mt. Rainier Range and Goats Rocks.
There is the traditional “stay in the cabins” camping and on-site camping, he added.
Of course, many lessons are about science, forestry and the environment, as well as camping lore.
“But mostly it’s a time to let kids be kids,” he said of the White Pass YMCA camp experience.
“We know we can’t change a kid in one week, but we get return campers, and that is when we see change. Campers become leaders,” he commented.
“Even the kid who only gets to go to a summer camp one time, has a lasting memory of that adventure,” McPherson predicted.
“I grew up going to camp,” he admitted, adding he became a camp director while in high school.
McPherson earned his camp management degree from Central Washington University.
“And, a career was made,” he noted.
McPherson, who has been working in camp management for the past 20 years, was in town June 3 to collect a donation from the club he was visiting. He promised the funds will help more lower valley children get to camp.
“We bus the kids to the camp site from all over the lower valley.”
“We work with agencies to help find campers who may need financial help to get to camp,” McPherson declared.
“This is a great help,” he concluded.
