Dottie was a three month old Dalmatian when Sunnyside Fire Department Captain Tony Castillo brought her home and when she learned how to stop, drop and roll about a week later; the public service and faithful bond created between them would inspire upwards of 25,000 second grade students to learn about fire safety.
Once Dottie acquired the initial education outreach skill, Capt. Castillo, who used to work with Ms. Mary at the Sunnyside United Methodist Church Preschool, would accompany him into the classroom and instantly capture their attention. He recognized her influential interaction abilities and natural instincts to deliver home the fire safety message, which one day might save a life.
“I would bring Dottie in and she would just infatuate the children. And if I had lost any of them with my droning on about fire safety and statistics, she would recapture their attention. I said to them, that she’s just a puppy and if she can learn how to stop, drop and roll, you definitely can learn how to do this. And after she would demonstrate it, I’d have the children do it. And that’s where she started,” Capt. Castillo emotionally recalled.
Being a fire prevention canine officer was Dottie’s fire house calling and the eager to entertain, four-legged frontline partner reveled in the purposeful mission - educating young school children and protecting them with a reinforced sense of spirited interaction was her lifelong role for more than a decade.
“She really kept me interested and motivated to do fire safety,” Castillo acknowledged. “When I would get her little fire coat and she knew we were going to work, Dottie would get super excited and always did a good job for the kids.”
When Dottie was not working with her partner in the classroom, she was being well taken care of by her human caregiver and mother, Carolyn Alaniz, who was there when Dottie picked Castillo to be his steadfast companion.
She wore the bright red body harness with a Sunnyside Fire Department badge over her heart while on duty, along with the personalized and protective fire jacket close at hand. Dottie was born with a fire house legacy and highly trained to be able to engage with people of all ages throughout the course of her dedicated community appointment.
Her name came from the large white saddle which lacked an identifying signature black spot and was at first considered too plain during their one-time puppy assessment, according to Castillo.
She was returned to where her sleeping brothers were and while he inquired about any future litters with the professional breeder, the puppy found her way back into Castillo’s lap. After petting her for a while, she fell asleep. He continued to gently rub her back and the nondescript marking, which was initially important to him, simply faded away.
He brought her home and the name, ‘Dottie’ stuck to her like the meaningful role she would have over the next 10 1/2 years. “The dot that she didn’t have on her back. It just seemed to be the perfect name for her,” Castillo reminisced.
Always ready to serve and guided by an eager willingness to make a positive difference in the lives of others; Dottie unexpectedly was called to journey home and serve with a heavenly bark of distinction as fire house personnel gathered to express their genuine gratitude for her loyal duty and said goodbye to one of their own on Wednesday. March 3.
“She was truly a remarkable dog,” Castillo conveyed, while he showed Dottie’s countless photo albums from his phone. “Even kids that were scared of dogs, wouldn’t be afraid of her for whatever reason. They would call her ‘the fire dog,’ it was pretty neat.”
There was a fire house service commemorating Dottie’s exemplary duty as an exceptional member of the department. Bigger than life imagery of the station’s most recognized representative adorned the front end of the T-1 ladder truck parked outside, along with the ceremonial American flag rippling in the lower valley breeze.
Irish bagpipe music played and resonated with admiration for their fallen hero. Firefighter and paramedic Kellison Dabling officiated the heartfelt memorial. “It was powerful for us because I think everyone there were all dog owners and we’re all firefighters; it was kind of like, ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’ and it also takes an entire community to save someone’s life. It’s an incredibly huge group effort and I don’t think you can overstate the value that Dottie added to the community,” Dabling distraught with sadness expressed.
He tearfully added, “she was amazing!”
There are two documented letters written to Sunnyside and Grandview Fire Departments praising Dottie’s fire safety teaching talents for saving the lives of family members. Across Yakima County, there are many more stories about the impact she made in the lives of young and impressionable children.
“Tony and Dottie really got down to the kids’ level and I think it brought calmness and more understanding of what it is to take care of yourself and your family and what you should do in case of a fire. Because I would ask them, what would Dottie do,” Mary Schlenker recounted. “The kids would say, to stop, drop and roll, and don’t hide inside, go outside! And they remembered Dottie barking. When he used Dottie as a teaching tool, it brought connection for all of them.”
