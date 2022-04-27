Doug White holds town hall meeting in Yakima

YAKIMA — Doug White, a fourth-generation Yakima farmer, held his 10th Town Hall Meeting in Yakima on April 20. People were able to attend in person, or online via Zoom or Facebook.
White plans to have town hall meetings each week until the Top-2 primary that runs from July 15 to Aug. 2.
White decided to run for Congress because of his love for Central Washington, his revulsion for the Chinese crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong where he had been living, and his fear that American democracy was in jeopardy after Jan. 6.
He is also frustrated that problems faced by his grandfather on the farm 60 years ago have never been resolved.
White’s specialty is Project Management where people work together toward solutions. He achieved project goals that were provided on time and under budget.
In contrast, too many local politicians have been devoted to dividing people and scoring political points.
Central Washington has faced persistent drought that only gets worse each year. White wants to build more reservoirs with increased capacity to hold more spring runoff. He fears that the Odessa Aquifer is being depleted.
White believes the country needs immigration laws that will benefit everyone. Immigration should not be seen as an attack on our nation. After all, the U.S. is a nation of immigrants.
“A visa process that bolsters our economy and communities should be made better: both for our farmers and the people they employ,” White said. “The H-2a program is too complicated, and not responsive enough to the fast-changing needs of our agricultural businesses.”
Much of the infrastructure we enjoy today was built around 1906, including the Sunnyside and Tieton irrigation canals.
We need to invest in modern infrastructure, and it is shameful that our congressman voted against the bipartisan Infrastructure bill. That law provided $141 million to expand rural broadband, and yet our district got none of that investment.
Education is a right, and White wants more investment in public education, not more funding for private charter schools.
Doug White’s campaign has hired a full-time Diversity Outreach director based on the recommendation by leaders in the Hispanic community. He wants everyone to have input on finding solutions.
Doug White hopes he can improve the lives of Central Washington residents. He promises to work together to determine goals and find solutions.
He promises to have periodic town hall meetings, even after he is elected as congressman. This is contrast to the current congressman who has not held a town hall meeting in over six years.
For more information, visit www.DougWhite4Congress.us.
