SUNNYSIDE — Dr. Troy Fodor is watching with impatience as his new chiropractic office is going up at 1724 Wesley Way in the Picard Place area.
“I expect to be open in the new location, near DaVita Mt. Adams Services by mid-summer,” Fodor, a longtime Sunnyside resident, announced.
For the past three months, Fodor has been providing chiropractic services at 3816 Main St., Union Gap after selling his Sunnyside practice several years ago.
Fodor first opened his practice in Sunnyside in 1991 at the corner of Tacoma Avenue and South 11th Street.
I’m looking forward to being back in Sunnyside where I began,” he commented.
“And, I’ve missed my clients and will be glad to see them again,” Fodor added.
In a few years, he expects his son Ty to join him in the family business.
Ty is currently attending Palmer College in Davenport, Iowa.
