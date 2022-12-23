Dr. Joseph Castilleja has been selected as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). Castilleja joins just 24 other superintendents nationwide who were selected for the honor in recognition of their innovative and effective use of technology to engage and inform the school community, and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts.
Colleagues from Mabton and throughout the region nominated Castilleja for his dedication to all kids and his authentic approach to the engagement of Mabton community members using multiple platforms, including social media. “Joey understands that communication is key to engaging his stakeholders. He never misses an opportunity to forge relationships with everyone… to have an impact on the progress of his district. Because of his ability to motivate students and staff and engage the community, his district is seeing huge gains in the academic success of students.”
Of his recent recognition, Superintendent Castilleja has said, “I am humbled to be recognized by NSPRA in this way! It is awesome to be associated with innovation in communication in the world of schools and serving kids. I am lucky to be a part of a team that understands how important communication really is to school success.”
“This year’s honorees understand just how important effective communication is in building trust and relationships with families, employees, students and community members in their districts,” said NSPRA Executive Director Barbara M. Hunter, APR. “These emerging leaders have proven to be dedicated champions of innovative communication efforts to advance their district’s success.”
NSPRA had a record number of nominations this year—nearly 60—and many exceptional candidates, making the selection process very competitive. Since the 2015-16 school year, NSPRA has recognized 127 school district leaders as Superintendents to Watch. Honorees must have fewer than five years of experience as a superintendent and must demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core.
