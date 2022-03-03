The Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a traffic accident and shooting in the 1400 block of Ferson Rd., just outside of Sunnyside, on Wednesday, March 2.
Deputies and Sunnyside Police officers arrived and found two gunshot victims at the scene. The victims, a 26-year-old male and 28-year-old female, both of Sunnyside were found with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
The victims reported a dark colored possible Nissan passenger car had driven up to their location and two subjects fired at them with rifles then fled the area, according to a report.
The male victim then attempted to leave in his vehicle but crashed a short distance down the road. Both victims were transported to an area hospital via ambulance.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, the shooting is considered to be gang related. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. 509-574-2500.
