SUNNYSIDE — At approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, police responded to reports of multiple, rapid shots fired in succession during a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue involving two or possibly three vehicles, according to Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera.
At 10:52 a.m., all Sunnyside schools went into “Secure and Teach” mode for about 20 minutes due to police activity, the School District posted on their website.
A police officer on scene at Washington Elementary School informed dispatch around 11:30 a.m., he found there were two impact points and one partial bullet.
“One of the bullets is going to be at the entryway, it went through the front door,” he relayed to dispatch.
Law enforcement were processing the actual scene of crime at Ninth and Harrison where the victim’s Ford Taurus was fired upon.
“We ended up identifying this one (a white Mercedes Benz sedan) as being potentially involved and were able to get behind it. The vehicle pulled over on its own and the stop was made,” Escalera acknowledged from the scene.
Police discovered the C300 model was part of the incident and two Hispanic males were taken into custody at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Ninth, Escalera reported.
The chief added they are looking for possibly another vehicle which may have been involved in the shooting and requested the public’s assistance with any information about the shooting. Contact the Sunnyside Police Department; 509-837-2120.
“We do have an uptick in shots fired calls in the city,” Escalera added. He advised residents not to engage but to be aware and if they see it, to report it.
