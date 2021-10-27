GRANGER — The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center is partnering with Radio KDNA to put on a drive-thru community health and resources fair this Saturday, October 30.
The fair runs from 1-4 p.m. at Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., and they will be giving away prizes, including some bikes, for kids. There will also be information on different health, nutrition and physical activity topics.
You will be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine on site.
