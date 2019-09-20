SUNNYSIDE — A vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-82, near milepost 70, resulted in a head-on collision and fatality at 10:21 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
According to the Washington State Patrol report, the accident occurred when the driver of the westbound 2014 Toyota Camry struck the eastbound 2013 Buick Verano car head-on.
The driver of the second car, Leandra P. Ramirez, 21 of Benton City, was injured in the crash was transported to Kadlec Medical Center.
The driver of the first car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The individual’s name has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, WSP confirmed.
The collision remains under investigation.
