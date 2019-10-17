SUNNYSIDE — A Grandview man was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital following a single car accident on I-82, a mile west of Sunnyside Thursday, Oct. 17 at just after midnight.
Driver Macario N. Saldana, 30, driving a 2005 Ford Escape grey 4-door sedan, was eastbound on I-82 at milepost 66 when it collided with a jersey barrier, spun-out and came to rest facing westbound in the eastbound shoulder, according to the Washington State Patrol report.
The WSP reported the cause as driving under the influence and negligent driving in the second degree, for which Saldana was charged.
The vehicle was determined to be totaled.
