The Sunnyside Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at the Agitation Station laundromat on the corner of West Lincoln Avenue and South First Street, Tuesday evening, Dec. 20.

The calls to emergency dispatch started coming in at 5:47 p.m. Initial reports to 911 described a possible electrical fire but staff at 911 quickly upgraded the call type to a commercial building fire.

Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.