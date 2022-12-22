The Sunnyside Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at the Agitation Station laundromat on the corner of West Lincoln Avenue and South First Street, Tuesday evening, Dec. 20.
The calls to emergency dispatch started coming in at 5:47 p.m. Initial reports to 911 described a possible electrical fire but staff at 911 quickly upgraded the call type to a commercial building fire.
Emergency resources from Sunnyside, Grandview, and Mabton were dispatched automatically. As the incident rapidly escalated more responders came to help from Sunnyside, Granger and Yakima County Fire District 5.
Sunnyside Fire Department investigators sifted through the rubble Wednesday, Dec. 21, after crews handled overnight hot spots and flare ups on Tuesday.
The origin of the fire was apparent from evidence found at the scene. Investigators learned from eyewitness statements that patrons and an employee identified a fire in one of the floor level dryers.
The Agitation Station employee deployed a total of three extinguishers on the dryer without success.
The fire extended to another dryer above forcing both patrons and the employee to evacuate.
“The fire rapidly grew once the fire burned through the natural gas lines that supplied the dryers resulting in a smoke column and flames that could be seen from Mabton,” said Fire Chief Ken Anderson.
Firefighters also faced challenges with water and access related to the icy weather. The fire was brought under control in less than two hours before 7:40 p.m. with the aid of 38 firefighters.
Sunnyside Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control while crews from the City of Sunnyside Public Works department addressed broken water lines and icy road conditions.
Cascade Natural Gas worked through the night to excavate and isolate the natural gas supply lines beneath South First Street.
Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com
