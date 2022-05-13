YAKIMA — On Saturday, May 14th, DTG Recycle will give the West Valley Fire Department use of their property southwest of the rock quarry for their Wildland Fire Training Day event. This event is a crucial community service in order to train new firefighters and strengthen the overall team.
DTG Recycle, along with another close-by property owner, has granted access to the brush area for a controlled burn that gives valuable training opportunities and experience prior to fire season.
“DTG has been proactive in offering land use to the community for vital community needs. The land is primarily grass and sagebrush, which is what we operate in on a daily basis, so using this property is a great opportunity for our less experienced firefighters to train in those conditions,” said Deputy Chief Jim Johnston.
The controlled burn will not have a big impact on the land and the fire department will only be using water, not foam suppression agents. Additionally, the fire department is aware of the hiking trails, noting the burn area does not disrupt them. During the event, there will be visible smoke drift that the fire department will be mitigating through signs and dispatch.
“DTG knows the valuable work the fire department does for our community and we’re committed to being good community partners by working with them. Normally, they’d have to travel a lot further to get the right property. This is a perfect way for us to support them and thank them for their service,” said Sheri Bissell, Territory Relationship Manager for DTG Recycle.
The fire crews will be on-site at 9 a.m. to prepare for the day. If conditions allow it, the burn operations will take place at approximately 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.