Bill Flower of Sunnyside will be selling his limited-edition statues of Astronaut Bonnie J. Dunbar, and early Sunnyside settler H. Lloyd Miller.
The Dunbar statue is a replica of the Central Park statue that stands in Sunnyside showing her reading a book on a hay bail as a young girl next to her in full Astronaut gear. The statue will be sold for $2,500.
The Miller statue depicts him standing at the head of a canal that he contributed to through the Roza project. The statue will be sold for $1,800.
For more information, Bill Flower can be contacted at 509-830-5209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.